White House sees seven deadly sins "that we're dealing with China"
White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro is not painting an encouraging picture of the upcoming trade talks:
"In terms of this rhetoric about trade war, trade dispute … this really isn't about trade per se, it's about what I've called the seven deadly sins: It's the structural issues that we're dealing with China"
the seven issues the administration is pressing China to change under his direction:
- Cyber hacking.
- Intellectual property theft.
- Forced technology transfer.
- Goods trade imbalance.
- China state-owned subsidies.
- Currency manipulation.
- Sending fentanyl to kill countless Americans.
"This is not a [just] trade deal - this is a big deal"
Been saying this for a long time … there will be no deal, or of there is it'll be something meaningless at the margin, a few boat loads of soybeans or something.