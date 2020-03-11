White House set to declare national disaster on virus; classifies meetings
Two news items on the White House
A few political stories are doing the rounds.
Some of the disappointment in markets today is because Trump promised to unveil some kind of stimulus yesterday but no-showed at a planned press conference.
- White House is favorably disposed toward declaring a national disaster under the Stafford Act, which would free up up to $40 billion in immediate aid, according to Politico.
- The White House and Republicans so far like what they're hearing about the bill the House plans to unveil for the virus today but Trump hasn't spoken to Pelosi
- Bernie Sanders will announce momentarily that he's staying in the Presidential race
- The White House told the federal health agency to classify coronavirus deliberation, according to Reuters.