White House set to declare national disaster on virus; classifies meetings

Two news items on the White House





A few political stories are doing the rounds.

White House is favorably disposed toward declaring a national disaster under the Stafford Act, which would free up up to $40 billion in immediate aid, according to Politico. The White House and Republicans so far like what they're hearing about the bill the House plans to unveil for the virus today but Trump hasn't spoken to Pelosi Bernie Sanders will announce momentarily that he's staying in the Presidential race The White House told the federal health agency to classify coronavirus deliberation, according to Reuters.



Some of the disappointment in markets today is because Trump promised to unveil some kind of stimulus yesterday but no-showed at a planned press conference.