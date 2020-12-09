White House set to reveal details of their stimulus offer

McCarthy says he supports it





Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said he presented an offer to Congressional leaders today but we have no idea what's in it and how those leaders reacted.





The Washington Post says details are coming soon.





Earlier, we found out that House minority leader McCarthy supported it but I don't think that means much. I can't imagine any scenario where Pelosi and McConnell simply accept the deal. There still needs to be some major negotiating.





The important economic news here might be that this proposal includes $600 stimulus cheques. The market will like that but the price tag is almost that same as the bipartisan plan, so money must be missing elsewhere.





But on net, it's good on the consumer discretionary side.

