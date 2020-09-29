White House to counter offer Democrats a $1.5-1.6T stimulus bill - report

Fox Business report

The House Democrats have offered a $2.2T bill and now the White House is pushing back with a package worth $1.5-1.6 trillion, according to Fox.





How much of deal is priced in? My read on the latest polls is poor for the President so maybe there's an incentive for him to get this done. No one has ever lost an election by sending out $1200 checks. The recent bounce in equities is tied to more talk around this. I believe the odds are improving but time is very short.







The Senate is the real wild card but if there's a bi-partisan deal then a handful of Republicans blocking it won't work.

