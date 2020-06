Navarro saying the US is taking a prudent course to prepartefor any 2nd wave.

"We are filling the stockpile in anticipation of a possible problem in the fall".

"You prepare-you prepare for what can possibly happen. I'm not saying it's going to happen, but of course you prepare.''

Navarro was speaking on CNN over the weekend.





Meanwhile the US is seeing a resurgence in cases, cases, hospitalisation are all accelerating. You'll hear folks shrug off the surging caseload as 'more testing' but hospitalisations cannot be dismissed in this way.