White House: US China trade deal among issues under review

White House responding to trade and security

The White House is out with a couple statements regarding trade and security and the transition from the Trump presidency. They say

US-China trade deal among issues under review in broad review of US – China policy

everything the Trump administration put in place in terms of national security is also under review

I would imagine that this is standard operating procedures.





With regard to the stock market volatility, the White House is saying that they will defer to US SEC when it comes to the volatility

