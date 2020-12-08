White House wants $600 stimulus checks and relief plan

Washington Post reports





Sen. McConnell meanwhile, is proposing that congressional leaders as a Covid relief bill that does not include state and local aid, and liability assurances. Both are sticking points in the negotiations and preventing direct aid to those in need.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus He reasons that the new administration would be asking for a package when they get in office.

According to the Washington Post the White House is looking for a $600 stimulus check in the relief plan. This is half of the $1200 which is normally bantered about.