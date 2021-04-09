White House: When we are confident in US supplies we will share more vaccines

US still sitting on AstraZeneca vaccines





The US still has nearly 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in storage and the chance of it ever being approved or used is low. Some of them have been given to Mexico and Canada but no doubt allies are pressuring them to release more.





New York state announced today that it's taking appointments for everyone over the age of 16. It won't be long until everyone in the country who is eligible can book an appointment. From there, there US will open up exports and that should lead to a fast pickup elsewhere.

