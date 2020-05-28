White House won't include usual deficit projections in budget report
WaPo report
The White House budget report this summer will not include federal deficit projections as usual, according to the Washington Post.
Naturally this is a political move because the deficit is stratospheric. At the same time, it's very difficult to estimate the deficit so it's understandable. The course of the virus and the need for another stimulus package are the big x-factors and that could be a $5 trillion difference over the year ahead.