White House's Hassett: Studying very closely economic penalties for China

Comments from White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett

Says all options on the table for China Hassett is an odd guy to be commenting on this. He's the economic guy but he's not the guy who is usually talking about sanctions or things along those lines.

I keep going back to this comment from the Secretary of State and it's soft.







I mean, "strongly urge"?





I just don't see the US taking a real stand here. I mean, Russian annexed Crimea and what did they do? Some weak sanctions?





That said, who knows? The US reaction is the spot to watch right now and if they deliver something truly meaningful than it could be a game-changer. All eyes on Trump.









