WHO chief scientist: No evidence that any drug reducing mortality of patients

Runs counter to the implied talking points from Pres. Trump

The WHO chief scientists is on the wires saying that:

No evidence that any drug reducing mortality of patients that have Covid 19.

experts advise the continuation of all forms of the solid parity trial including hydroxychloroquine



No reason to modify clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in Covid 19



There has been some leakage to the downside in the US stock indices of the last few minutes. The NASDAQ index is currently trading at 9649 after trading is highs 9678.77. The S&P index is trading at 3114.66 vs. a high of 3119.95.







Other Covid 19 news headlines.





the air quarters only to be considered when it is a safe



no one is safe until we all are safe from the virus



urges people to not move outdoor gatherings indoors if it rains



there could be a 2nd wave of virus across the world



the UK chief science advisor adds have to tread cautiously in lifting UK lockdown

in Italy, PM Conte is saying:

UK's Johnson says:

facts show that virus has disappeared



virus reconstruction is the time for long-delayed reforms



government working to speed up 8 payments



Italy reports 321 new coronavirus cases vs. 318 on Tuesday. The death toll rose by 71 vs. 55 on Tuesday







New York said that the cases rose by 0.3% vs. the 7 day average of 0.4%.







Finally New Jersey's governor Murphy is out saying:


