WHO chief: Fewer reported coronavirus cases in China in last two days, but the numbers could go up again
WHO chief Tedros continues to try and spread the calm
- Says the world is facing chronic shortage of personnel protective equipment to combat the coronavirus outbreak
That is the real worry isn't it? The numbers are rising slower mostly due to it being the lockdown period over the past two weeks. If and when China starts to resume its day-to-day activities, what happens next if the numbers go up again?