WHO chief Tedros: Using the word 'pandemic' carelessly has no benefit

Says it could amplify unjustified fear and stigma, paralysing systems





Calling it a 'pandemic' may also signal that we can no longer contain the virus, which is not true





But the fact is that no country wants to be the first one to let this virus turn into an uncontrollable disease. Let's face it, even though it had originated from China, they are arguably the only ones to be able to combat the virus on such a large scale.





At the same time, this is a good social experiment to explore how much human greed has affected our day-to-day lives in this world; if the virus wins that is.







ForexLive

Humanity can easily survive and contain the virus outbreak if we all put healthcare over the economy - even for just a little while. But the hard truth is that money is really what makes the world go round. And it always will be.





He won't be making many friends with the remarks above but I don't think he is completely wrong. The last thing the world needs is to engage in full-blown panic and to turn on governments for not treating this seriously enough.