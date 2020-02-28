WHO: Continued increase in number of coronavirus cases clearly a concern

WHO press conference

  • assessment of risk of spread and risk of impact ofCOVID-19 now "very high" at global level
  • continued increase in number of coronavirus cases and in the number of affected countries over the last days is "clearly of concern"
  • more than 20 vaccines in development
  • spread from Italy, Iran is concerning
  • we've seen evidence from China that this virus can be significantly curbed
  • coronavirus can transmit the same in China as it transmits in Mexico and we need to be ready for that. There is no reason to think it would act differently in different climates.
  • Much of the global community not yet ready to implement measures that have contained coronavirus in China
