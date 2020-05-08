WHO: COVID-19 is a type of coronavirus that starts in bats

Subscription Confirmed!
FX option expiries for Friday May 08 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday May 7 at the 10am NY cut
Forex options expiring at the 10am NY time cut Wednesday 6 May 2020
FX option expiries for Tuesday May 05 at the 10am NY cut
FX options for expiry at the 10am NY cut on Monday 04 May 2020
Central Banks
NZ finmin Robertson says there is no need for the RBNZ to buy bonds direct from the government
RBA SoMP: Projects GDP -6% in 2020 and +6% in 2021
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0788 (vs. yesterday at 7.0931 )
China Securities Journal says the PBOC might cut rates in May
More from Fed's Harker - surveys show manufacturers do not feel they are falling off a cliff