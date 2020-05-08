WHO: COVID-19 is a type of coronavirus that starts in bats

The WHO is giving a briefing on the animal origins of the virus





The coronavirus origin is linked to food, that is not unique

The Wuhan market played a role in spreading of the virus





For what it's worth, Der Spiegel is also reporting that Germany has doubts about the US' claim that the virus came from a Chinese lab.





The report didn't cite a source but says that the German Federal Intelligence Service was in touch with its partners from the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and none of them were able to confirm the claims made by US secretary of state Pompeo.



¯\_(ツ)_/¯





The headline remark will surely infuriate US officials even more.