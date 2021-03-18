WHO Europe director: The benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh any risks

Comments by WHO Europe director, Hans Kluge





The EMA provided an update on Tuesday this week here , reiterating what Kluge said above that "the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks of side effects".





Just be mindful that the EMA is set to issue its updated opinion on the AstraZeneca vaccine later today, after having seen several countries in Europe suspend the use of the vaccine in their respective countries over concerns of thrombosis (blood clots).