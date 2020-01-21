WHO expects further spread of new coronavirus in China and possibly other countries

Author: Justin Low

Comments by WHO spokesman, Tarik Jasarevic

"More cases should be expected in other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days."
I don't think that is too surprising given the hectic travel period coming up for the Chinese New Year holidays this week. The latest update is that Tianjin has also now reported two cases of the infection, alongside isolated cases in Beijing and Shanghai.
