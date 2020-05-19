WHO says to have 'more clarity' and reaction on Trump letter later in the day

Remarks by WHO spokeswoman, Fadela Chaib

"I saw the letter, for now I don't have a reaction.. I am sure in the course of the day we will have more clarity and a reaction to this letter."

The letter by Trump touched on the lack of independence from the WHO when initially dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in China, as he also made mention to the organisation having made "claims about the coronavirus that were grossly inaccurate or misleading".





Trump then went on to criticise WHO director general Tedros more directly before saying that "the only way forward for the WHO is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China", before issuing a 30-day ultimatum to rescind the US' membership.





This may seem like a bit of a storm in the teacup but amid calls for investigations on the coronavirus by other countries towards China, all of this could lead to more tensions globally like what we are starting to see flare up between Australia and China as of late.



