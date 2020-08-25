Who are some of the scheduled speakers at the Republican National Convention today

Day 2 of the 4 day convention

Here are the key speakers on Tuesday:

First lady Melania Trump. The first lady will be speaking from the newly renovated Rose Garden.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez. Nunez tweeted during the 2016 election that Trump was "the biggest con-man there is". She has since turned her opinion around of the President.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. Bondi was one of Trump's first supporters in the Sunshine State and was named one of president's impeachment managers during the House hearings

Anti-abortion advocate Abby Johnson

Maine lobsterman Jason Joyce. Pres Trump announced over the last 24 hours that the EU will eliminate tariffs on imports of U.S. live and frozen lobster products.

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza. Mendoza's son died after getting hit by am undocumented drunken driver.

Nicholas Sandmann, the Kentucky high school student who received settlements with CNN and The Washington Post stemming from coverage of a 2019 confrontation with a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial.