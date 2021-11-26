WHO names new COVID variant 'omicron'

It's a greek letter

So the rumours was it was going to be called Nu (another greek letter that looks like this 'v') . The next letter after Nu would be Xi. It looks weird, and I don't know the unicode for the keyboard, but here is a picture of it. The left hand letter circled is the capital, the right side the lower case.





Well, the WHO has jumped 'Xi' and gone onto omicron. One of the more plain greek letters.





I always like it on the rare occasions that my knowledge of 1st century Greek and finance combine.

You may notice that Xi is very similar to the General Secretary fo the Chinese Communist Party