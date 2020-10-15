WHO on Remdesiver vaccine disappointment - looking at alternatives to trial

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Overnight news on the disappointment on COVID-19 treatment candidate

More from the WHO:
  • says solidarity therapeutics trial produces conclusive evidence on effectiveness of repurposed drugs for covid-19 in record time
  • says interim remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon regimens appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality
  • who-interim results in trial indicate remdesivir appeared to have little or no effect on 28day mortality or in-hospital course of covid-19 in patients
  • study, which spans over 30 countries, looked at effects of treatments on overall mortality, initiation of ventilation, duration of hospital stay
  • newer antiviral drugs, immunomodulators and anti-sars cov-2 monoclonal antibodies are now being considered for evaluation at solidarity trial
Headlines via Reuters 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose