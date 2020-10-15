WHO on Remdesiver vaccine disappointment - looking at alternatives to trial

Overnight news on the disappointment on COVID-19 treatment candidate

More from the WHO:

says solidarity therapeutics trial produces conclusive evidence on effectiveness of repurposed drugs for covid-19 in record time

says interim remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon regimens appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality

who-interim results in trial indicate remdesivir appeared to have little or no effect on 28day mortality or in-hospital course of covid-19 in patients

study, which spans over 30 countries, looked at effects of treatments on overall mortality, initiation of ventilation, duration of hospital stay

newer antiviral drugs, immunomodulators and anti-sars cov-2 monoclonal antibodies are now being considered for evaluation at solidarity trial

Headlines via Reuters