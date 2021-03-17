WHO says benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks
WHO on AstraZeneca vaccine
- WHO carefully assessing latest available safety data
- Recommends vaccinations with AZ shot continue
This is no surprise. European officials are likely to say the same thing tomorrow. At the same time, 'benefits outweigh the risks' isn't exactly 'this vaccine is 100% safe'. Given the choice, no one would take this ahead of the alternatives, particularly given its poorer efficacy, particularly versus the South African variant.