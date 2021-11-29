WHO assesses overall global risk related to Omnicron variant as "very high"

WHO urges member states to accelerate vaccination coverage





WHO also says that depending on the characteristics of the Omnicron variant, there could be future surges in COVID-19 cases moving forward.





I don't think this is anything new and one shouldn't be too startled by headlines finding the Omnicron variant in many other countries across the globe.







You can check out this tracker here for some idea but as one can see, it is pretty much starting to be found in many continents around the world already, so yeah.

Adding that "the likelihood of potential further spread of Omnicron at the global level is high", in a technical briefing to its 194 member states.