WHO says people who don't have virus symptoms rarely spread virus

Important development for reopening

WHO officials said today that people without symptoms aren't driving the spread of the virus.





"From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual," Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said at a news briefing from the United Nations agency's Geneva headquarters. "It's very rare."





That's a great sign for social gatherings, especially when temperature checks are used. It will also improve the odds of containing outbreaks when the develop.





Van Kerkhove said the results weren't definitive with other studies casting some doubt.





"We have a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing," she said. "They're following asymptomatic cases. They're following contacts. And they're not finding secondary transmission onward. It's very rare."



