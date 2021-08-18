WHO speaking on Covid: Delta variant circulating in areas of low vaccination

The World Health Organization weighs in on the recent Covid developments

Delta variant circulating in areas of low vaccination coverage, low use of public health measures



Vaccines clearly preventing increases in severe illness and death from Delta variant



Data does not indicate that Covid 19 booster shots are needed









The comment from the WHO suggests a difference of opinion which would no doubt muddy the waters for any attempt to administer another shot.

The comments on the booster shot runs counter to a report yesterday from the US that said the Biden administration has decided that most Americans should get a coronavirus booster vaccination eight months after they received their second shot. The report said the US could begin offering third shots as early as the third week of September. The policy would depend on Food and Drug administration is authorizing additional shots.