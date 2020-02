A WHO spokesman comments, when asked about reports of possible treatment breakthroughs from earlier today







Risk is pulling back a little bit but it it still all about sentiment for the time being. USD/JPY is now at 109.56 from highs of around 109.70 earlier.



The UK report alluded to a scientific breakthrough - not treatment - with clinical trials still needed to be performed on animals, which could take many more months. Hence, no immediate solution to the current epidemic.

Meanwhile, the Chinese report is severely lacking in details of the drug in question and the protocols in place for the test by the university. Oh well.



Anyway, the WHO also says that they will be holding a press conference later at 1500 GMT. Just something to keep a look out for in case they have anything new to say.

That sort of puts a bit of a wet blanket over the earlier reports but then again, I don't think there were much details to suggest a major breakthrough of any sorts.