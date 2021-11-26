WHO: At this point, implementing travel measures against new COVID-19 variant is being cautioned against

Remarks by a WHO spokesperson





WHO recommends that countries apply a risk-based and scientific approach when implementing travel measures

WHO will share further guidance for governments on action they can take after the meeting later today

A bit of a typical answer from the WHO (always behind the curve) but we'll see what their "experts" decide at the meeting - which is now ongoing - in determining whether the B.1.1.529 variant is one that is a "variant of interest" or a "variant of concern".





Risk trades are still looking heavy but the dour mood hasn't gotten much worse in the past hour at least. If anything else, perhaps dip buyers may find a good excuse from the WHO later (if they deem it as a "variant of interest") to try and salvage something.





But amid thinner market conditions, I'd expect risk to keep heavy going into the weekend.



