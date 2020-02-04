WHO: Urges countries to not impose travel or trade restrictions on China

Officials from the World Health Organization holding a briefing currently

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing on the coronavirus. 
  • WHO advises countries not to impose traveler trade restrictions on China
  • imposing traveling and trade restrictions can cause fear and stigma
  • 42 nations have officially reported trade or travel related measures of length to coronavirus. They should be short in duration, proportionate and considered regularly
  • China has adopted forceful measures to halt coronavirus spread
  • Hubei province and Wuhan city are still epicenter and priority for containment
  • No obvious lack of transparency from China on the cases being reported
  • 27 cases of person-to-person spread of the coronavirus documented in 9 countries, outside of China

