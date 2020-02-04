WHO: Urges countries to not impose travel or trade restrictions on China
- WHO advises countries not to impose traveler trade restrictions on China
- imposing traveling and trade restrictions can cause fear and stigma
- 42 nations have officially reported trade or travel related measures of length to coronavirus. They should be short in duration, proportionate and considered regularly
- China has adopted forceful measures to halt coronavirus spread
- Hubei province and Wuhan city are still epicenter and priority for containment
- No obvious lack of transparency from China on the cases being reported
- 27 cases of person-to-person spread of the coronavirus documented in 9 countries, outside of China