Whoops. White House sources says plan to rollback tariffs faces fears internal opposition

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Whoops. Stocks move lower on the headline

An "exclusive" Reuters headline attributed to White House sources says:
  • White House plan to rollback China tariffs faces fierce internal opposition; no final decision made yet
I take back all I said about how getting back to where we once were was a step in the right direction for the US and China. 

The S&P indes is trading back down to 3084.5. The high price reached 3097.77. The low was at 3083.23. The Nasdaq is at 8437.67 versus a high of 8483.15 and a low for the day at 8434.05.
 
