WHO's Europe director says lack of mask usage is to blame for lead up to lockdown

Comments by WHO Europe director, Hans Kluge

  • Lockdowns wouldn't be needed if mask usage was at 95%
  • Estimates that current mask usage is at 60% or lower in the region
  • School closures are an ineffective measure against the virus
While that may be the case, I reckon the reopening for summer travel across the region was also not quite a prudent measure, all things considered. Sure, it helped to boost economic activity in late Q2 and Q3 but the consequences are evident now.
