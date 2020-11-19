WHO's Europe director says lack of mask usage is to blame for lead up to lockdown
Comments by WHO Europe director, Hans Kluge
- Lockdowns wouldn't be needed if mask usage was at 95%
- Estimates that current mask usage is at 60% or lower in the region
- School closures are an ineffective measure against the virus
While that may be the case, I reckon the reopening for summer travel across the region was also not quite a prudent measure, all things considered. Sure, it helped to boost economic activity in late Q2 and Q3 but the consequences are evident now.