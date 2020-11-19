WHO's Europe director says lack of mask usage is to blame for lead up to lockdown

Comments by WHO Europe director, Hans Kluge





Lockdowns wouldn't be needed if mask usage was at 95%

Estimates that current mask usage is at 60% or lower in the region

School closures are an ineffective measure against the virus

While that may be the case, I reckon the reopening for summer travel across the region was also not quite a prudent measure, all things considered. Sure, it helped to boost economic activity in late Q2 and Q3 but the consequences are evident now.



