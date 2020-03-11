WHO's Tedros finally calls it: The coronavirus can be characterized as a pandemic

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

It's a pandemic, Tedros says

Tedros
Took them long enough.

Reuters, citing sources, says the death toll in the Lombardy region of Italy has risen to 617 today from 468 yesterday.

Spain is up to 2188 cases and 49 deaths.

