WHO's Tedros says coronavirus has pandemic potential but it's not a pandemic yet

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments at the latest briefing

  • Increases in cases outside China concerning
  • At the moment we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus and we are not witnessing large-scale deaths
  • We must focus on containment while preparing for a potential pandemic
The Washington Post reports that the White House will request emergency coronavirus spending.
