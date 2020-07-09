WHO's Tedros: The virus is not under control in most parts of the world, getting worse

Comments by WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom





Pandemic threats will probably get worse





Anyway, it is funny when you think about what has transpired over the past few months in some countries which are proving to be virus hotspots now.





The idea was that governments sought to buy time by giving people enough money to meet their financial obligations in order to counteract the virus outbreak.





But then now they just decide that they'd rather not suppress the spread of infections. Yet, the spending spree looks set to continue. Is it really stimulus to deal with the pandemic when you're not exactly addressing the pandemic from a health perspective?





The US is the prime example of said predicament and one can only wonder how different things might have been if this wasn't an election year.





Not really offering much with these remarks here really. Not like they ever did offer much in any case at the beginning of the pandemic either.