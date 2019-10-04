Why a good jobs number won't help much today 

Via Bloomberg

There is highly focus on the NFP data today, but is there too much hope being pinned on a good jobs number to reverse this weeks falls? This is my instinct and I came across a Bloomberg article that made a good case for even a positive jobs print having a limited positive impact today.





- Average change on payrolls is slipping and is in a downtrend - see chart below

- NFP is a lagging indicator and surveys of purchasing managers, while volatile, are giving a stronger hint of contraction. ISM Manu- was down to 2009 low and services was down to 3 year low

- inverted yield curve suggests smart money is in fixed income bonds

- US China trade war probably set to decide the direction

- S&P 500 posted 3% two day drop since Thursday





Ok, so all eyes onto the NFP for later - What say you forexlove readers? How are you reading the situation?

- Stock bulls have been hoping the US consumer keeps the U.S economy going. That story is undermined by slowing jobs growth and weakness in leading indicators.