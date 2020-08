Cases up, deaths down in the UK





This is a repeated pattern. So, why is this the case?





A few reasons being touted

1. Higher demographic of young people getting infected and they are less likely to need hospitalisation.

2. The virus is less 'potent' (little evidence of this)

3. Lagging time from infection to hospitilisation (normally takes 1-2 weeks)

4. Less older people being infected.