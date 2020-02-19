Why Chinese coronavirus numbers could jump again today

Trade with Top Brokers
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 19 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 18 at the 10am NY cut
Forex options expiry for Monday 17 February 2020. 10am NY time cut.
FX option expiries for Friday February 14 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday February 13 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
FOMC minutes: Current policy stance to 'remain appropriate for a time'
Fed's Kashkari: Unlikely we would be completely immune from coronavirus effects
Fed's Bostic: Jobs portion of the economy is doing 'quite well'
PBOC: The fundamentals of China's economy have not changed
S&P sees “material knock to growth” for Australia from coronavirus; RBA will be forced to cut further