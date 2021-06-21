Why does Lordstown Motors continue to get near daily commentary?
Is it just me?
It seems CNBC will almost report daily on Lordstown Motors which is looking to enter the EV market for trucks in the US.
- Lordstown said that it has no firm orders for its vehicles,
- It's CEO and chief financial officer stepped down (CEO Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez).
- It is being reported that executives sold large chunks of shares in February ahead of earnings that were much worse than expectations. The stock was trading around $20 per share.
- It has been reported the Endurance truck had caught fire on its first test drive
Not to mention Ford, GM, Tesla - all more established names are putting big bucks into the EV market including trucks.
Why bother?