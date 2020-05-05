Why does wearing a mask have to be so difficult for Pres. Trump/his administration?
Pres. Trump to visit Honeywell mask manufacturing plant today in ArizonaLast week, VP Pence visited the Mayo Clinic and failed to wear a protective mask despite the hospital's policy of doing so. After making excuses, like he did not know (which was false), he apologized for his mistake. Where is the common sense?
Today, Pres. Trump will be traveling to Arizona to visit a Honeywell plant which has been producing protective masks. When asked if he will wear a mask during his visit, he said "he hasn't decided yet" .
Geez... Why does wearing a mask have to be so difficult?