Why does wearing a mask have to be so difficult for Pres. Trump/his administration?

Pres. Trump to visit Honeywell mask manufacturing plant today in Arizona





Today, Pres. Trump will be traveling to Arizona to visit a Honeywell plant which has been producing protective masks. When asked if he will wear a mask during his visit, he said "he hasn't decided yet" .





Geez... Why does wearing a mask have to be so difficult?













Last week, VP Pence visited the Mayo Clinic and failed to wear a protective mask despite the hospital's policy of doing so. After making excuses, like he did not know (which was false), he apologized for his mistake. Where is the common sense?