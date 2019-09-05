Why Gold is a better hedge for the GBP than the FTSE 100

The general rule of thumb is that when the GBP falls, this lifts the FTSE 100. Why? Here is an explanation I have given previously:

The answer is primarily due to the foreign earnings that many FTSE 100 companies have. FTSE 100 companies earn a considerable portion of their revenues in USD. So, when the GBPUSD rate falls , the companies profits are increased.

Consider the following example: A firm, like BP, owns a US operation It generates $1m in profits At GBP/USD of 1.25 the profits are worth £800K At GBP/USD 1.00 they are worth £1m So, the reason for the relationship is clear, as sterling weakens the USD profits become more profitable for the company.

Statistically there is a small inverse correlation between GBP vs EUR and the index.

However, according to this Bloomberg report I read yesterday this breaks down upon closer inspection. On the 30 times that the GBP dropped more than 2 standard deviations ( a fall of 1.12% qualifies). The FTSE 100 advanced in only 18 sessions. The average returns were -0.3%. Conversely, when the pound climbed more than 2 standard deviations (+1.12%), the FTSE responded with declines 15 times.

Why might this be? Check out a couple of articles here exploring this- See this Bloomberg article for some analysis on the breakdown of this relationship and this DBS piece here too.

Gold offers a better hedge

A far better hedge with Gold emerged. So, the 30 down days ( GBPUSD falling-1.12%) saw Gold climb 26 times, with an average return of +1.5% and the 25 up days (GBPUSD rising +1.12%) saw gold fall 22 times, losing on average +1.3%

The obvious explanation for this is the presence of global risks which are in the Brexit mix for the GBP. Also, with interest rates low and falling across the world, and so much risk off mood in the market, it stands to reason that Gold will be receiving constant bids anyway. However, it is a good point that the article makes and a Gold hedge to the GBP has more statistical relevance than the FTSE 100 index in these present market conditions.