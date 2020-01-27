Why has Gold cone cold?

Gold's been under the weather

Last week I was surprised with the limited reaction in gold. With so much risk off tones in the air due to the coronavirus I had expected to see more than the very muted reactions in gold. So, it was helpful to come across this Bloomberg piece which illuminated the perspective for gold. The following factors have been keeping a lid on gold:





1. Recession fears have fallen. The Bloomberg Economics US Recession probabilty model shows receding chances of a downturn within the next 12 months. The latest reading is strongly down from 2019 highs and the below the levels that anticipated past recessions. The November reading was 26% down from 29% in October and early indications are that December's readings will show reduced risks for 2020.

2. Russia gold buying is expected to be the lowest in 6 years and China's gold buying is on hold













3. Gold ETF holdings, at already elevated levels, moved higher again. However, subject to a major geo-political flare up tensions remain elevated.







