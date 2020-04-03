Why is New Orleans' coronavirus death rate twice New York's?

Not FX, but this might be of interest. Via Reuters.

New Orleans a per-capita death rate twice that of New York City, and over four times that of Seattle

97% of those killed by COVID-19 in Louisiana had a pre-existing condition

Diabetes in 40% of the deaths

obesity in 25%

chronic kidney disease in 23%

cardiac problems in 21%

A host of other factors could contribute to New Orleans' high death rate from COVID-19, ranging from access to healthcare and hospital quality, to the prevalence of other conditions, including lung disease, health officials say.



