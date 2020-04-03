Why is New Orleans' coronavirus death rate twice New York's?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Not FX, but this might be of interest. Via Reuters.

New Orleans a per-capita death rate twice that of New York City, and  over four times that of Seattle
  • 97% of those killed by COVID-19 in Louisiana had a pre-existing condition
  • Diabetes in 40% of the deaths
  • obesity in 25%
  • chronic kidney disease in 23%
  • cardiac problems in 21%
  • A host of other factors could contribute to New Orleans' high death rate from COVID-19, ranging from access to healthcare and hospital quality, to the prevalence of other conditions, including lung disease, health officials say.
Full piece at the link above.



