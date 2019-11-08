Why is risk tone mixed this am after rollback tariffs agreed?

Risk is in the balance...again

Ok, so we have had news from China and the US that rollback tariffs will be in play? So everything should be hunky dory, right?





wrong.





There are reports of fierce internal opposition from the US regarding tariff rollbacks. This is an uneasy agreement, hence the jitters.





The US-China 'trade war' is taking on similar proportions to the US-Russia 'Cold War'. Any talks of 'Phase 1' deals are truce's and not resolution. Who knows which way risk will flip today - just keep your eyes and ears alert.



