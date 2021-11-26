Why is the USD weak today (sometimes it is strong on risk off flows)

Just smile











Right now the USD is being driven by US yields. Over the last few days yields had been driven higher by faster Fed tapering expectations. This was fuelled by Clarida's and then Daly's comments. Now the variant news hits folks think this may halt the Fed taper timetable. Look at Fed fund futures and you can see that rate hike expectations are tumbling now.









This hits yields, this weakens the USD. This is a yield driven story and why the USD is weak.