Why Lebron James matters for financial markets today

The NBA's top star spoke up on China and Hong Kong





Lebron James is being eviscerated in newspapers and social media today for comments on the Daryl Morey/NBA/China feud.





He indicated that Morey "was not thinking about others" and warned that about ramifications "when you're only thinking about yourself."







He then went on to say that Morey "wasn't educated on the situation" in Hong Kong, in a line that sounds a lot like Chinese propaganda.







The response has been brutal. Lebron has built a brand as an NBA star but also as someone who was willing to speak out on social issues. He campaigned for Hillary Clinton and called President Trump a 'bum'.









He's being widely mocked as a hypocrite and a sellout for the latest comments.







What does it have to do with markets? This is instructive for every company that deals with China. Lebron was trying to walk a fine line but was being forced to choose sides. Many brands are going to find themselves caught in this same trap in the months ahead.



They will be prodded to criticize China and if they do, they will be boycotted or banned there. If they don't, they will be shamed at home. Lebron James isn't a stock you can trade, but if he were, his shares would be down deeply today.







Here is exactly what he said:

Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a ... feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019





