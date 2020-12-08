Why SocGen expects emerging market currencies to be roughly flat in 2021

Interesting note from SocGen





Long emerging markets and EM currencies are one of the consensus calls for 2021 but strategists at Societe General say that's not a good bet.





They expect emerging markets with the weakest fundamentals to outperform next year on an unwind of the covid trade but believe that overall EMFX performance will be flat.





"Excessively weak currencies with more vulnerable fundamentals should outperform those with better fundamentals," they write.





They recommend buying USD/BRL and USD/MXN in what would be a reversal of two trades that have been working very well. They also like selling USD/TRY and EUR/TRY in a bet on a rebound in the Turkish lira. Two other EM currencies they like are RUB and ZAR and like buying both against the US dollar.

