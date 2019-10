inspired by bloomberg MLB





Ha - good point from Bloomberg. 'Stay tuned' means when President Trump gets up he is going to start tweeting. Possibly retaliation to retaliation. In the balance, I think risk if off from here now. Certainly stay tuned at any rate....

S&P500 futures are in the red and most of Europe is too (bar UK which is +0.05%)

Gold and silver longs are attractive if we get a further souring in sentiment and AUDJPY shorts too