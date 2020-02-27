Why the euro is rising as coronavirus fears escalate

Funding trades are unwinding





ECB negative rates and QE have forced European investors out of the eurozone. By making it impossible to get positive returns -- and because of better growth elsewhere -- they were driven into US dollar, other better-yielding assets and better-growing regions. At times there are ways to hedge the currency risk but in the case of the euro, it made more sense to make the trade outright.





That's left the market structurally short euros. In the past two years, it's slowly become a dominant funding currency. It's something we've been highlighting for a long time, but it's tough to distinguish how large the trade is; and how much of a factor it's been in driving the euro below 1.10.







Now that trade is unwinding and -- as always -- the risk is that the unwind is much quicker than the initial trade. The prior four days also included euro buying but today's 96 pip rise is the first sign of a rush to the exits.





It will be interesting to see how it performs if this virus continues to spread. The yen is the traditional funding currency and it has been stable, but that's starting to look like intervention to me. Japanese investors also have a habit and tradition of bringing money home in times of uncertainty (even when it's domestic uncertainty like after the tsunami). For euro carry trades, there's none of that history or tradition so they may choose to weather the storm in the US.

