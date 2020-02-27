Why the euro is rising as coronavirus fears escalate

Trade with Top Brokers
Technical Analysis
A glimmer of hope....The S&P index tests its 200 day moving average and bounces on the 1st look
Stocks open sharply lower. Coronavirus fears continue to dominate
USDCHF trends lower and trades to new session lows
EURUSD continues trend move higher.
The EUR and CHF are the strongest while the CAD and GBP are the weakest
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Thursday February 27 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 26 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 25 at the 10am NY cut
Key option expires for Monday, January 24? There are none.
FX option expiries for Friday February 21 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
BOE's Cunliffe: Monetary policy cannot do much about adverse supply shocks
BOE's Cunliffe: We can see inflation pressures coming from UK labour market
ECB's Schnabel: Price pressures are subdued
PBOC: We will ensure ample liquidity through targeted RRR cuts at the appropriate time
BOJ's Kataoka: Doesn't think additional easing is needed against coronavirus risks