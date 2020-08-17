Wilbur Ross: China has been buying large amounts of agricultural products
Comments by US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross
- US and China talks are continuing at various levels
- Looking to close loopholes to prevent Huawei from getting access to US technology
- Says US is eager for China to continue buying American farm products
This just further cements the likely narrative that anything that may be discussed at the trade review will keep this facade up despite China not living up to the deal since its inception pretty much. Well, the show must go on - at least until the election.