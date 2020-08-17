Wilbur Ross: China has been buying large amounts of agricultural products

Comments by US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross





US and China talks are continuing at various levels

Looking to close loopholes to prevent Huawei from getting access to US technology

Says US is eager for China to continue buying American farm products

This just further cements the likely narrative that anything that may be discussed at the trade review will keep this facade up despite China not living up to the deal since its inception pretty much. Well, the show must go on - at least until the election.



