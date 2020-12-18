Wilbur Ross confirms that US has moved to blacklist China's top chipmaker SMIC

US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, confirms the earlier report

This relates to the earlier report at the start of the session (⬆). Ross adds that there is a total of 77 companies that is being added to the so-called entity list.





As mentioned at the time of the first report by Reuters, SMIC has long been in the crosshairs of the US but it is only now that they have decided to take action.





It is perhaps one last salvo by Trump but there was never going to be any easing of tensions between the two countries even when Biden takes over anyway.



