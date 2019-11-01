Wilbur Ross: "Phase One" trade deal with China is in good shape
Comments by US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross
- US pretty comfortable with the deal
- Hopes to resurrect date to sign deal around same timeframe as APEC schedule
- Fed rate cut will be good for housing sector
The signing will be nothing more than a formality at this stage. It should formally recognise the ceasefire between the two countries but the big question is, will we ever see a "Phase Two" deal come to light in the next year?
I still reserve my doubts about that, especially if that would involve more structural issues and firmer commitments by China.