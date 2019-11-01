Wilbur Ross: "Phase One" trade deal with China is in good shape

Comments by US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross





US pretty comfortable with the deal

Hopes to resurrect date to sign deal around same timeframe as APEC schedule

Fed rate cut will be good for housing sector

The signing will be nothing more than a formality at this stage. It should formally recognise the ceasefire between the two countries but the big question is, will we ever see a "Phase Two" deal come to light in the next year?





I still reserve my doubts about that, especially if that would involve more structural issues and firmer commitments by China.



